Enhancing Reliability and Safety: PG&E and Enphase Energy Partner to Provide Home Battery Systems for 100 Vulnerable, Low-Income Customers

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022

Residential Storage Initiative Expected to Expand to Several Hundred More Residential Customers in 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and Enphase Energy are launching a home battery energy storage program to support vulnerable, low-income customers during power outages. Through the Residential Storage Initiative, PG&E is providing battery systems at no cost to approximately 100 residential customers who have been frequently impacted by outages as a result of PG&E's Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS).

PG_and_E_Corporation_Logo.jpg

These enhanced safety settings protect millions of Californians who live in high fire-risk areas within PG&E's service area. To help prevent wildfire ignitions, the safety settings turn off power within one-tenth of a second when a fault, such as a tree limb contacting a powerline, is detected.

PG&E's use of these enhanced safety settings in high fire-risk and select adjacent areas in 2022 has led to a 65% reduction in ignitions in those areas.

PG&E is taking actions to reduce the burden of these safety-related outages on customers and communities, including partnering with Enphase to develop the Residential Storage Initiative.

"We know power outages can be hard on our customers and even more challenging for vulnerable populations. We expect this initiative in collaboration with Enphase will help build resilience, enhance reliability, and make life a little easier for our customers when the power is turned off for safety," said Aaron August, Vice President, Utility Partnerships & Innovation, PG&E.

Eligible customers live in El Dorado, Napa, and Nevada counties; are enrolled in the California Alternate Rates for Energy program; do not already have a fixed power solution (such as a battery or permanently installed generator); and have experienced the most frequent safety-related outages.

While battery availability is limited to the first 100 enrollments on a first-come, first-served basis during the launch phase of the initiative, PG&E and Enphase anticipate expanding installations to several hundred new systems in 2023.

"PG&E is taking bold action with this home battery initiative to provide its customers with innovative resiliency options in communities that need it most. The Enphase IQ Battery offers customers reliable home energy technology, and we look forward to our continued partnership with PG&E to provide additional support for enhanced grid security solutions," said Dave Ranhoff, Chief Commercial Officer at Enphase Energy.

Progress to Date and Next Steps

Since October, working with Enphase as the battery provider and Richard Heath & Associates Inc. (RHA) as the contracted installer, PG&E has reached out to approximately 1,000 pre-qualified customers. The companies have completed approximately 100 site assessments and installed approximately 20 new home battery systems.

Participating customers will be auto enrolled in the PG&E Power Saver Rewards program, which provides customers with a bill credit during times of high electricity demand when they voluntarily reduce energy consumption and use energy stored in their battery systems. Learn more at powersaver.pge.com.

Additional Customer Resiliency Resources

For customers served by EPSS-enabled circuits that are not eligible for a no-cost battery system through the Residential Storage Initiative, PG&E has resources available to help prepare for outages and stay safe, including the:

  • Generator Rebate Program for customers who rely on well water, customers in PG&E's Medical Baseline Program and certain small businesses.
  • Portable Battery Program for eligible customers in the Medical Baseline Program who live in high fire-threat areas or have experienced two or more Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) outages since 2020.
  • Expansion of the Backup Power Transfer Meter offering to all customers on EPSS-capable circuits, making it easier and safer for them to connect a generator.
  • Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) that PG&E administers statewide. Eligible customers have been installing permanent battery storage systems that if paired with solar can keep them powered through an outage at no or low cost to them. Customers can learn about the program here and find a contractor here.

Visit www.pge.com/backuppower to explore backup power options, fixed power solutions, and rebates.

About PG&E
PG&E, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (

NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news

About Enphase Energy, Inc.
Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 52 million microinverters, and over 2.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit the Enphase website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

favicon.png?sn=SF70808&sd=2022-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enhancing-reliability-and-safety-pge-and-enphase-energy-partner-to-provide-home-battery-systems-for-100-vulnerable-low-income-customers-301707371.html

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF70808&Transmission_Id=202212201106PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF70808&DateId=20221220
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.