NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC PINK:SONG) is pleased to address the inquiries of our valued shareholders regarding our plans for a potential forward stock split or stock-based dividend and listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As a company, we are committed to keeping our shareholders informed and involved in our decision-making processes.

We are pleased to confirm that there is no requirement for a minimum share price of $4 USD for listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, making this process straightforward for our company. This is good news for our shareholders, as it means that our company should be able to list on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market without any unnecessary obstacles or restrictions.

At Music Licensing, Inc., we are dedicated to maximizing value for our shareholders. In this regard, we believe that a forward stock split or a stock-based dividend could be positive steps towards achieving that goal. We are grateful for the continued support and confidence of our shareholders, and we look forward to updating you on our progress as we move forward with these exciting initiatives.

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. (ProMusicRights.com)

Pro Music Rights the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) ever formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies like TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and hundreds of others. Pro Music Rights controls an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others. For more information, please visit promusicrights.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE: Music Licensing, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/732575/Music-Licensing-Inc-OTC-SONG-Addresses-Shareholder-Questions



