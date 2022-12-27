At MetLife, It's #AllTogetherPossible

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / MetLife, Inc.:

We're united by purpose, guided by empathy, and inspired by our unique backgrounds and perspectives to make a difference in the lives of our customers, communities and the world at large. Join us, because making the world a better place with MetLife is #AllTogetherPossible.

Working at MetLife

At MetLife, when all of us come together, even more is possible. At the heart of our culture lies a passion for people, where we value all perspectives and voices, and everyone has access to what they need to succeed. When you grow, we all do. When you improve, so do we. When you're the best, we are, too. As part of MetLife's team, you're building on a 150+ year history, helping to map out the next century, protecting people's finances and their loved ones. That's why we stand firmly behind you with support, development, benefits, flexibility, and a whole lot of cheering. Because when you reach your potential, you help the world reach theirs.

Our Commitment to Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

We are building a purpose-driven and inclusive culture that energizes employees to make a difference. MetLife's diversity of people commitment ensures our employees are empowered, thriving, and feel like they belong. These efforts begin with our purpose - Always with you, building a more confident future. As a purpose-driven company, we are strengthening our resolve to help build a workforce and society that protects all people, values all voices, and creates economic growth and opportunity for all. We believe in possibilities, making progress together starting with our people.

To learn more, visit here.

Join MetLife and let's find out what we can build together.

Learn more about working at MetLife and our open roles by visiting Jobs at MetLife.

Spokesperson: MetLife, Inc.
Website: https://www.metlife.com/metlife-foundation/index.html
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: MetLife, Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/732584/At-MetLife-Its-AllTogetherPossible

