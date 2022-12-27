Toll Brothers Offers Quick Move-in Luxury Homes in Reno, Nevada

Dec. 20, 2022
Home buyers have an opportunity to purchase new designer-appointed homes in single-family, townhome, and active-adult 55+ lifestyle communities

RENO, Nev., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it has a number of quick move-in homes available now at its new home communities across Reno, Nevada. Move-in ready homes with designer-appointed features are available in select communities, as well as quick move-in homes in which home buyers still have the ability to choose interior design options for a new home delivery in 2023.

Toll Brothers communities are located in some of Reno's most desirable areas, including Spanish Springs, South Reno, and Northwest Reno. The luxury home builder offers single-family homes, townhomes, master-planned resort living, and active-adult 55+ communities. With a range of flexible home designs, Toll Brothers homes include 2 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, and 2- to 4-car garages. The company’s award-winning floor plans also feature gourmet kitchens and stunning indoor/outdoor living spaces. Home prices start in the mid-$400,000s to over $1.2 million.

“Our quick move-in homes are already under construction, offering home buyers the incredible opportunity to move into a new construction home quickly with design options selected by a professional designer at our Toll Brothers Design Studio,” said Donna O’Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. “Many of these homes are move-in ready, offering an incredible opportunity for buyers who want to begin living in their new dream home as soon as possible.”

Nestled on the eastern side of the Sierra Mountains, Toll Brothers communities are surrounded by gorgeous views and a vibrant culture of entertainment, from casinos to rafting on the Truckee River. Within a thirty-mile radius, homeowners have access to Lake Tahoe and a large concentration of ski resorts.

Toll Brothers currently has move-in ready and quick move-in homes available in the following Reno communities:

The Toll Brothers "New Year New Home" Sales Event is going on now, offering home buyers limited-time incentives on select homes. Home buyers should speak to a Toll Brothers sales consultant for details. Home buyers are invited to visit TollBrothers.com/Reno or call (855) 400-8655 to schedule an appointment to tour Toll Brothers quick move-in homes and professionally decorated model homes at communities across Reno.

About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers
215-938-8169
[email protected]

