Werner+Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announced its inclusion as a 2022 Top Green Fleet by Heavy Duty Trucking.

Heavy Duty Trucking’s Top Green Fleets program honors industry leaders in sustainability efforts across all sizes and types of trucking fleets. Areas analyzed include fleet electrification, alternative and renewable fuels, cleaner-burning engines, fuel efficiency, freight efficiency, “green” facilities and testing new sustainable technologies. Companies are recognized based on their green fleet efforts, improved sustainability and environmental footprint in facilities, ESG goals and reports, and green initiatives for 2022 and 2023.

"We are proud to be recognized among the 20 companies named to this list highlighting our aggressive ESG goals with measurable, long lasting and industry-wide impacts,” said Werner’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Craig Callahan. “This award from Heavy Duty Trucking builds upon our Werner DRIVESM strategy incorporating sustainability, capital allocation, an outcome-oriented approach to operations, a drive to innovate and a culture that supports and values team members.”

Nominations for the awards program were made by Heavy Duty Trucking providers and reviewed by the publication’s staff. All companies must select a fleet size number, fuels used, type of operations, and the number of heavy and medium-duty vehicles.

To view a full list of companies named to the list, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.truckinginfo.com%2F10188120%2Fhdt-announces-2022-top-green-fleets

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005629/en/