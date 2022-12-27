TechTarget%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced the 2022 North American winners of the Archer Awards, the Company’s annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. This year’s winners include established leaders and high growth innovators across every major enterprise technology segment. All the award recipients are delivering breakthrough results with innovative digital marketing and sales programs, all fueled by intent data.

“Each year we are honored to recognize leading marketing & sales practitioners from top companies in our industry,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “This year’s Archer Award winners are leveraging the power of purchase intent to drive next-level results for their businesses. We are pleased to partner with each and every one of these extraordinary organizations and people and proud of the role that our team plays in contributing to their ongoing success.”

An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category. Awards were presented in a series of virtual engagements.

2022 North American Archer Awards - Company Winners

Best Account-Based Marketing Program

F5

Best Demand Generation Program

HPE

Best Integrated Program

Software AG

Best Thought Leadership Program

Red Hat

Best Pipeline Development and Acceleration

NWN Carousel

Content Marketing Excellence

Splunk

Data-Driven Sales Excellence

SUSE

Intent Data Marketing Excellence

Bitdefender

Partner Marketing Excellence

Google Cloud

BrightTALK Digital Team of the Year

Cisco

Digital Team of the Year

Tanium

About the Archer Awards

TechTarget’s annual Archer Awards program recognizes innovative customers in North America, EMEA and APAC: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

