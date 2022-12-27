Over the past several years, I have written at length about the many trials and travails that have rocked Boeing Co. (BA, Financial) and its most important vehicle programs, including the 737 MAX 8 commercial aircraft, the KC-46 Air Force tanker aircraft and the Starliner manned spacecraft. The company's management team has been caught up in a seemingly endless game of Whac-A-Mole, facing down crisis after crisis.

Boeing's management has taken some solid steps toward greater stability in recent months. While these efforts have helped restore a degree of market confidence, the company still faces a number of significant issues. Key to its financial future will be the continued strength of its commercial aircraft business.

Aircraft sales continued post-pandemic recovery in 2022

In 2020, virtually all commercial aircraft businesses, both manufacturers and operators, suffered as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Supply chains were severely disrupted, demand plummeted in response to economic uncertainty and market sentiment toward industries with high exposure to the crisis turned profoundly negative. Boeing was badly mauled by the pandemic, as was rival aircraft maker Airbus SE ( XPAR:AIR, Financial). Though the pandemic-related disruptions have since subsided, the damage to aircraft manufacturers has taken longer to repair, as Forecast International’s J. Kasper Oestergaard observed on Nov. 17:

“Following a more-than-challenging 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021 was a year of recovery for the two largest commercial plane makers. With the end of the year approaching, 2022 is set to be another year of recovery for the commercial aircraft manufacturing industry, despite supply chain challenges, macroeconomic weakness, and the conflict in Ukraine. Boeing and Airbus still have a long way to go before deliveries are back to pre-pandemic levels, though.”

While Airbus also suffered, the pandemic was an especially painful blow for Boeing, which had already been in a precarious position as a result of the 737 MAX crisis. Indeed, many of the issues surrounding the aircraft had only just been resolved when the pandemic struck.

As the various pandemic-related disruptions began to subside meaningfully in 2021, Boeing was at last free to begin the process of recovery. That process has continued apace in 2022. In November, Boeing delivered 48 aircraft to customers, a 41% increase from the 34 it managed to deliver during the same period last year. In the first 11 months of 2022, the company delivered a total of 411 aircraft, a significant improvement over the 340 it managed to deliver during the entirety of 2021.

Re-establishing firm financial footing in 2023

Boeing has been working hard to rebuild itself after years of challenges and disruptions. These efforts touched virtually every aspect of the aerospace giant’s operations. Last month, the company announced the restructuring of Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS), its once-mighty defense business that has been mired in recent years by cost overruns and falling margins. While essential, these efforts must come to naught unless Boeing can restore its core commercial aircraft business to full health.

Increasing aircraft delivery volume is key to Boeing’s plan to shore up its finances and position itself for growth in 2023. The solid November delivery print may be taken as a positive sign for the future, as aerospace analyst Dhierin Bechai explained on Dec. 20:

“November was not an exciting month for Boeing, but that was in no way worrisome. Orders fluctuate from month to month, and overall, when it comes to order inflow, Boeing is tracking better on all key metrics…The inventories are unwinding for Boeing's key programs, and that should help the company in getting a strong liquidity position which reduces its net debt or can even be used to reduce the gross debt. Shares of Boeing have significantly outperformed the market recently, and I believe that as stronger cash flows become more visible there is opportunity for Boeing to deleverage and become more attractive for investment.”

While Boeing may have had a relatively boring November, that is not necessarily a bad thing, especially for a company that has spent years dealing with crisis after crisis. Moreover, while the company saw its new aircraft order volume decline in the first two months of the fourth quarter, this trend was snapped last week thanks to United Airlines Holdings Inc. ( UAL, Financial), which ordered 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners to replace its aging fleet of wide-body passenger airplanes.

My take

2022 has been a year of continued recovery, and Boeing’s ongoing efforts to bolster sales should bode well for 2023. The company has managed to expand aircraft deliveries at a healthy clip this year, helping to both shore up its financial position and reinvigorate the confidence of investors and analysts alike.

Ultimately, while 2022 has been a year of solid progress, Boeing still has a lot of work to do before it can reclaim its fallen mantle as America’s undisputed aerospace leader.