ZURICH, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”) held its Annual General Meeting today at 10:00 CET in Zurich. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this Annual General Meeting was held without the physical presence of the shareholders in accordance with art. 27 para. 1 letter b of the Covid-19-Ordinance 3. Shareholders exercised their shareholder rights through an independent proxy.



Achiko is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed. A total of 26,284,959 voting shares, from the total share capital of CHF 1,451,539.11, divided into 145,153,911 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each, were represented by the independent proxy. The Board of Directors would like to thank all those who exercised their rights as shareholders in this way.

The shareholders approved the annual report, including the corporate governance report, the consolidated financial statements, and the statutory financial statements, as well as, in an advisory vote, the compensation report for the financial year 2021. The carry forward of the total balance sheet loss of USD (34,568,395) at year end 2021 was approved.

The amendment of purpose in article 1.2 of the Articles of Association to the research, development, production, licensing, marketing and distribution of diagnostic products, digital services, and devices of all kinds such as in the fields of medicine, electrotechnology and other related fields, was approved. The board of directors' authorization to increase share capital through share issuance out of the authorized capital (article 2.2) was renewed and increased by the shareholders. The increase of the conditional share capital for financing, acquisitions, and other purposes (article 2.4) was also approved.

Allen Wu as Chairman of the Board and Steven Goh as a member of the Board were re-elected for a further term of one year. Steven Goh as sole member and Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Grant Thornton AG as auditors and Buis Bürgi AG as independent proxy were also re-elected for a one-year term.

The shareholders approved all retrospective and prospective compensation of the Board of Directors, the Advisory Board and the Executive Board for the respective compensation periods as proposed by the Board of Directors. The shareholders voted to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for the financial year 2021.



"This is an important interim step, as we work with key shareholders in Switzerland and Asia to transform the board of the company, and properly capitalize the group,” said Steven Goh, CEO and Co-Founder of Achiko AG. “It has been a journey and the Company’s balance sheet is stressed. But we now have a unique world-class product with sales emerging and with more products to come. A board and balance sheet to support the company’s strategy to deliver consistent shareholder value are our next priority and again, this meeting enables the Company to get there.”

ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that put people first. The Company’s lead product, AptameX™, is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app, Teman Sehat™, offering a user-friendly digital health passport. AptameX™ and Teman Sehat™ were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and AptameX™ received the CE Mark in the European Union in May 2022.

The AptameX™ DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesized, are cost-effective, easily scalable and have broad potential across multiple disease areas. Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of diseases in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world.

Media contacts:

ACHIKO AG

Investor Relations

E: [email protected]

Switzerland & Global

Marcus Balogh

Farner Consulting Ltd.

E: [email protected]

T: +41 44 266 67 67

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.