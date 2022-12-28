TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC). ITOCO Inc. is pleased to welcome Jose Alves as Chief Agronomist. Based in Lisbon, Portugal, Mr. Alves holds a Degree in Biology and a Master's Degree in Agronomic Engineering from the Instituto Superior de Agronomia, Universidade Técnica de Lisboa.

As an Agronomist Eng., Mr. Alves has a broad perspective of work experience in biotechnology, agri-food technical, former manager of an agricultural property of cactus pear and former COO and manager of a company related to the European Investment Funds. He has also been heavily involved in the agricultural national association of cactus pear (APROFIP) in Portugal.

His expertise includes GACP, HACCP, global GAP, GRASP, BRC, ecological farming, permaculture, regenerative and biodynamic agriculture.

He did his Master's Thesis on the Opuntia fiscus-indica cactus entitled Perspectives of use of Cactus Pear in Alentejo: Characterization of Opuntia sp. in the Alentejo Coast and Tapada da Ajuda (Lisbon) and study of the installation of an orchard.

Mr. Alves brings a wealth of experience in project design, overseeing scientific and technical operations, quality assurance, and management in various agri-businesses.

He will lead the development of methodology and oversight in ITOCO's bid to become the first company to gain certification of nopal cactus for carbon credits.

Mr. Alves will also be responsible for all peer review of manuscripts and documentation that will further establish ITOCO as a leader in mass scaling nopal cactus orchards for land regeneration, food security, biogas, and carbon credits.

"This is a significant step in ITOCO's evolution to becoming an industry leader in the challenge to combat climate change," says President Stephen McNeill. "The global focus on achieving net-zero over the next 20 years is increasing exponentially and we see Jose Alves as playing a major role in validating our approach."

ABOUT ITOCO INC.

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in soil rehabilitation, carbon sequestering, and biofuel production for the Clean Energy sector. ITOCO has developed and is promoting its Soil Rescue Program in Europe and Africa. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO is a 14-year-old publicly quoted BioTech company based in Toronto Canada, Lisbon Portugal, and Nevada USA. ITOCO seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within the land regeneration, climate change and bioenergy fields to joint venture, research, and co-develop related products and technologies to the market.

ITOCO Energy

ITOCO Soil Rescue

ITOCO Carbon Capture

