After retiring as a lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Amy, Mark Milia started volunteering to stay busy. He spends his time with the American Red Cross, Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, and other nonprofit organizations. As a veteran and certified master gardener, he uses his training, knowledge and passion for people to make a difference in communities. Here's his story:

Mark works as a part-time garden center associate at his local Home Depot store in Sebring, Florida. He continues to respond to local and national disasters, including hurricanes, sink holes, forest fires and more.

The Home Depot Foundation is committed to immediate response and long-term recovery in communities impacted by natural disasters. The company has partnered with the American Red Cross since 2009. Together, we've responded to hundreds of disasters and served millions of people. To learn about the Foundation's national nonprofit partnerships to help support these communities, click here.

