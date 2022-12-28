D&I Weekly News Round Up: Fair Chance Hiring, Allyship and More

December 20, 2022 / Ericsson

Fair Chance Hiring

Hiring people with criminal records is something many employers shy away from. This article explains the opportunities of "fair chance hiring", and breaks down some of the misconceptions.

Allyship

Microaggressions are subtle (often unintentional) behaviours that are demeaning to marginalized groups. This very insightful article looks at the importance of allies - and how we can act when we witness microaggressions at work.

Discrimination

According to Dove's new report "The Real Cost of Beauty Ideals", harmful beauty ideals come at a high cost. Researchers at Harvard (supported by Deloitte) estimate that appearance-based discrimination alone (which includes skin shade, weight and natural hair discrimination) costs the U.S. economy $501B annually.

Gender

Gender stereotypes can be harmful, and a lot of parents are making an effort to raise their children beyond gender stereotypes. This article looks at families who have gone a step further and decided to raise their children completely gender-neutral.

