HONG KONG, Dec 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Pharmaron (300759:SZ; 3759:HK) is a premier R&D service provider for the life sciences industry. Founded in 2004, Pharmaron has invested in its people and facilities and established a broad spectrum of research, development and manufacturing service capabilities throughout the entire drug discovery, preclinical and clinical development process across multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and CGT products. With around 17,000 employees and operations in China, U.S. and U.K., Pharmaron have an excellent track record in the delivery of R&D solutions to its partners in North America, Europe, Japan and China.





Green and Low carbon have remained the keywords during Pharmaron's development. Pharmaron set its first five-year environmental targets in 2016 and achieved a reduction of water consumption and energy consumption per RMB10,000 of output value by 25% and 20% in 2020, respectively, which showed solid results in energy savings and emissions reduction. In 2021, Pharmaron further developed the 2021-2025 Environmental Targets based on the characteristics of its industry and align with the United Nations (UN)'s advocacy for climate action, as well as the peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality targets of the countries where it operates. Pharmaron will continue to take concrete actions toward the targets and further improve its environmental management system, resource savings exercises, waste & pollutant reduction effort, and green facility upgrades. Moreover, Pharmaron will continuously promote green chemistry practices and establish more suitable and efficient processes to reduce waste and pollutants.



At the corporate level, Pharmaron incorporated ESG governance into the overall corporate governance and operations and is committed to continuously improving its ESG governance and management systems through updating the policies and systems, initiating targeted campaigns, increasing operational transparency, etc. According to its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, as the global COVID-19 pandemic continued, Pharmaron's team continues to be guided by its mission "to support its partners' success in discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines" and continue to develop its fully integrated end-to-end clinical service platform.



Pharmaron built a three-tiered ESG governance with clear responsibilities to ensure the effective implementation of its ESG strategies. In addition, Pharmaron places a high emphasis on interactions and alignment of priorities with stakeholders on various ESG topics, through regular questionnaire surveys and interviews, to better address the expectations of different stakeholders.



Pharmaron provides its customers with high-quality, high-value-added services and novel solutions. Its quality assurance system seamlessly manages the entire product lifecycle from customer acceptance through raw material procurement, R&D service execution, and quality inspection to R&D product delivery and more; its complete set of information security management strategies serves to protect information security and ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the information assets; its five-level intellectual property rights (IPR) protection system consisting of Management Safeguard, Policy Safeguard, Legal Document Safeguard, Training Safeguard, and Technical Safeguard was effective in delivering reinforced IPR protection. It remained committed to Honesty, Credibility, Mutual Benefit and Win-Win principles when engaging with its suppliers. It managed and controlled environmental and social risks in the supply chain relating to core issues, such as business integrity, business information security, supply chain labour rights, and supply chain environmental protection. It implemented transparent procurement to maintain a fair environment for its prospective suppliers.



The research and development of new medicines are fundamental to human health and wellness. In the coming year, Pharmaron will, as always, fulfil its responsibilities to all stakeholders including the society, environment, investors/shareholders, employees, customers, supply chain, etc. It will follow its ESG commitments to being green, sustainable and transparent as well as strive to continuously improve economic, environmental and social sustainability.



Contact:

e: [email protected]

u: www.pharmaron.com

Beijing, China and Waltham, Mass.



Source: Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd



Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.







