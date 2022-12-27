Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com, “Mitek” or the “Company”), a global leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention, today reported that it received a notice (the “Notice) on December 16, 2022 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) as a result of its failure to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 (the “Form 10-K”) in a timely manner.

Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the Notice or until February 14, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or until June 12, 2023, to regain compliance.

In response to the Notice, the Company intends to file the Form 10-K as promptly as possible in order to regain compliance with the Rule. However, if the Company does not submit the Form 10-K by February 14, 2023, the Company will submit a plan by such date to Nasdaq that outlines, as definitively as possible, the steps the Company will take to promptly file the Form 10-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005716/en/