The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (the “Company” or “Beachbody”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced the appointment of Ann Lundy, Senior Vice President Corporate Finance and Internal Audit at Activision Blizzard, as a member of its Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee effective January 3, 2023. Ann Lundy’s appointment to the Board of Directors reflects an expansion in the number of board members from seven to eight, five of whom are independent.

Carl Daikeler, Beachbody’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ann to our Board of Directors. She is a solutions-oriented senior finance and strategy executive with over 25 years of experience in Fortune 500 and private equity companies. Ann has a proven track record and extensive finance, governance and supply chain experience that will be an exceptional resource as we capitalize on our growth opportunities to drive profitability and free cash flow generation.”

Ann Lundy is currently Senior Vice President Corporate Finance and Internal Audit at Activision Blizzard, a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. Prior to her current role, Ann was the Chief Audit Executive for the company from 2019 to 2021 and Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance from 2021 until April 2022. Prior to Activision Blizzard, Ms. Lundy was an executive consultant and served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Internet Brands, a company operating online media, community and e-commerce sites. Prior to that, Ms. Lundy served various leadership positions at Mattel for 15 years, including Senior Vice President Finance & Strategy, Global Development and Product Supply. At Mattel, Lundy provided financial and strategic leadership of the company’s supply chain function and led Mattel’s Global Enterprise Quality program, as well as overseeing Mattel’s toy store operations. Additionally, Ann held several roles within internal audit and financial planning at The Walt Disney Company where she built the company’s International Labor Standards program. Ms. Lundy obtained a B.S. in Accounting from Oakland University.

“I am thrilled to join Beachbody’s Board of Directors and be part of this tremendous company helping millions of people improve their health,” said Lundy. “I see a substantial growth opportunity for the brand and I am looking forward to contributing to its success.”

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), including its live digital streaming subscription BODi, and the Beachbody Bike powered by MYXfitness, the Company’s connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

