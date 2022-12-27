LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK ( OZK) has hired Jordan Waldrep as Chief Investment Officer, Trust and Wealth. In this capacity, Waldrep will be responsible for leadership of the team providing investment and wealth management strategies to Bank OZK clients.



“Bank OZK prides itself on attracting top talent, and we are so pleased to welcome a thought leader like Jordan to our team,” stated Chris Henry, Managing Director, Trust and Wealth. “His depth of experience in investment management including market trends and portfolio considerations will bring added value to our clients, delivered with the standard of excellence they expect from Bank OZK.”

“I am excited to join an industry leader like Bank OZK to help our clients navigate today’s financial marketplace to meet their investment goals,” said Waldrep. “I look forward to working with this experienced team on innovative solutions that are custom tailored to meet our clients’ needs so they continue to build wealth while also preserving it for generations to come.”

Waldrep is a CFA® charterholder with over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Prior to joining Bank OZK, he was Principal and Chief Investment Officer at TrueMark Investments managing ETFs. Waldrep’s previous experience also includes portfolio manager at USA Mutuals for multiple mutual funds, portfolio manager for a pair of long equity portfolios at Blackfin Capital, and principal at Hourglass Capital providing research for a long-short hedge fund.

Waldrep received his B.A. from Texas A&M University and earned an M.B.A. in finance from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business.

ABOUT BANK OZK

Bank OZK ( OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $26.23 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2022. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

