American Equity Rejects Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Prosperity Group Holdings LP and Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (“American Equity”) (NYSE: AEL), a leading provider of financial dignity solutions through general account annuities, today confirmed that its Board of Directors reviewed and rejected an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Prosperity Group Holdings LP (“Prosperity”) and its principal shareholder, Elliott Investment Management L.P. (“Elliott”) to acquire American Equity in an all-cash transaction at $45.00 per share. The initial proposal was received by American Equity on December 8, 2022 and rejected on December 12, 2022. On December 19, 2022, Prosperity sent a second letter restating the same price and economic terms. American Equity reiterated its rejection on December 20, 2022.

David S. Mulcahy, Chair of American Equity, said, “The Board is fully committed to acting in the best interests of AEL and its shareholders and policyholders. Consistent with its fiduciary obligations and in consultation with independent financial and legal advisors, the Board has carefully evaluated Prosperity and Elliott’s opportunistic proposal and unanimously determined that it significantly undervalues the Company. The Board strongly believes that the continued execution of our strategic plan, AEL 2.0, will generate significantly greater value for all shareholders.”

Anant Bhalla, CEO and President of American Equity, said, “Over the past two years, we have demonstrated that executing our AEL 2.0 strategy is delivering value for all shareholders. Through our unique go-to-market and investment management approaches and capital-light structure, we are accelerating the implementation and scaling of our AEL 2.0 strategy to be the leading, customer-focused annuity provider with best-in-class capabilities across the entire insurance value chain. Our Board processes are thorough, and our Board and management team remain laser-focused on serving our policyholders and generating value for shareholders.”

Ardea Partners and J.P. Morgan are serving as financial advisors, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to American Equity.

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

At American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), we think of ourselves as The Financial Dignity CompanyTM. Our policyholders work with independent agents, banks and broker-dealers through our wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, to choose one of our leading annuity products best suited for their personal needs to create financial dignity in retirement. To deliver on its promises to policyholders, American Equity has re-framed its investments focus – building a stronger emphasis on insurance liability driven asset allocation and specializing in alternate, private asset management. American Equity is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa with satellite offices slated to open in 2023 in Charlotte, NC and New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND OTHER DISCLAIMERS

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements such as “will”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “build”, “create”, “believe”, “potential”, “expect”, “may”, “would”, “should”, “can”, “delivering”, “continuing”, or similar words, as well as specific projections of future events or results qualify as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” the Company describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company's future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221220005753r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005753/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.