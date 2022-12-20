Associated Banc-Corp announces executive leadership appointment

30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis., Dec. 20, 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") today announced that Terry L. Williams will join its executive leadership team as the Company's next Chief Information Officer, effective January 17, 2023.

"Terry is a collaborative leader who believes in having a forward view of where technology and business is heading," said President and CEO Andy Harmening. "His ability to align technology with business operational and growth strategies make him the ideal candidate for our CIO role."

Williams brings more than 30 years of strategic information technology and global operations experience to Associated. Most recently he served as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Belcan, LLC. In this role, he was responsible for strategic and operational information technology initiatives, innovation, global cybersecurity, and the evaluation and deployment of current and future technology platforms. In addition, he oversaw both domestic and global technology-related investments required to enable and streamline ongoing business functions, while also helping monetize technology assets. Prior, he held executive and leadership roles in information technology at Standard Register and LexisNexis Legal Research & Litigation Solutions.

"I am excited to be appointed as Associated's next CIO," said Williams. "As the banking industry continues to evolve, Associated's digital-forward focus and investments in a larger digital transformation strategy will continue to create enhanced value for its customers and greater work experiences for its colleagues."

Williams holds a bachelor's degree in business management, with a minor in international business from American Intercontinental University and is currently pursuing a Master of Science in cybersecurity from Purdue University. He has served as a board member for Lakota School District Cyber Academy, Predikto (Predictive Analytics Start-up) and Compassionate Justice Board – Cincinnati.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $38 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

