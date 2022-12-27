5 Buffett-Munger Stocks Trading in Japan

These companies meet the gurus' value investing criteria

James Li
8 minutes ago
Summary
  • Asian stock markets slip as Bank of Japan widens bond yield target ranges.
  • GuruFocus’ Buffett-Munger Screener listed several Japanese stocks with high business predictability.
Article's Main Image

As investors monitor the Bank of Japan’s announcement to widen its 10-year government bond yield target rate, five Japanese stocks that meet Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s four-criteria investing approach include Saftec Co. Ltd. (TSE:7464, Financial), GLOBERIDE Inc. (TSE:7990, Financial), Daiken Corp. (TSE:7905, Financial), HITO-Communications Holdings Inc. (TSE:4433, Financial) and Tanabe Engineering Corp. (TSE:1828, Financial) according to the Buffett-Munger Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

Asian stock markets slip as Bank of Japan widens bond yield target range

On Tuesday, the Nikkei 225 traded around 26,568.03, down 669.61 points or 2.46% from the previous close of 27,237.64.

1605249195894210560.png

The Japanese stock index tumbled on the back of the central bank’s decision to widen the government bond yield target rate to a range between -0.5% and 0.5%, compared to the previous range of -0.25% to 0.25%. The Bank of Japan announced the change to its yield curve control policy aimed to improve market functioning and smoothen the entire yield curve.

1605251058899189760.png

As such, investors may find opportunities in Japanese stocks that meet Buffett and Munger’s four-criteria investing approach: understandable business, favorable long-term prospects, shareholder-oriented management and attractive valuations.

Several Buffett-Munger Screener stocks trading in Japan have a high business predictability rank, a price-to-GF-Value ratio that suggests fair valuation and a price-earnings-to-growth ratio of less than 1.

Saftec

Shares of Saftec (

TSE:7464, Financial) traded around 7,660 yen ($58.47), showing the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.91 as of Tuesday.

1605253207402053632.png

The stock’s price-earnings-to-growth ratio of 0.28 outperforms approximately 92% of global competitors.

1605253929199828992.png

The company, which sells and rents out safety signs used at construction sites, has a GF Score of 84 out of 100 based on a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability and GF Value, a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 1 out of 10.

1605254998168535040.png

Saftec’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 17.6% per year on average over the past five years.

1605300862933106688.png

GLOBERIDE

Shares of GLOBERIDE (

TSE:7990, Financial) traded around 2,562 yen, showing the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.92 as of Tuesday.

1605303015827406848.png

The stock’s price-earnings-to-growth ratio of 0.31 outperforms approximately 88% of global competitors.

1605304143591866368.png

GLOBERIDE manufactures fishing items, golf equipment, tennis equipment and cycling products. The company has a GF Score of 92 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 8 out of 10 for momentum and profitability.

1605304723026575360.png

The company’s profitability ranks 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 18% per year on average over the past five years.

1605316779951882240.png

Daiken

Shares of Daiken (

TSE:7905, Financial) traded around 2,131 yen, showing the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.93 as of Tuesday.

1605317308908142592.png

The stock’s price-earnings-to-growth ratio of 0.33 outperforms approximately 87% of global competitors.

1605317862396887040.png

The industrial materials and engineering company has a GF Score of 90 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a rank of 7 out of 10 for GF Value and profitability and a rank of 6 out of 10 for momentum and financial strength.

1605318258175606784.png

Daiken’s profitability ranks 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 7.2% per year on average over the past five years.

1605320295621689344.png

HITO-Communications

Shares of HITO-Communications (

TSE:4433, Financial) traded around 1,546 yen, showing the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.01 as of Tuesday.

1605321891768270848.png

The stock’s price-earnings-to-growth ratio of 0.43 outperforms approximately 86% of global competitors.

1605322722143993856.png

The outsourcing and staffing company has a GF Score of 94 out of 100, driven by a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 and a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth despite momentum and GF Value ranking just 5 out of 10.

1605323164051668992.png

HITO-Communications' profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 5% per year on average over the past five years.

1605328286395760640.png

Tanabe Engineering

Shares of Tanabe Engineering (

TSE:1828, Financial) traded around 908 yen, showing the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.96.

1605332023948443648.png

The stock’s price-earnings-to-growth ratio of 0.46 outperforms approximately 79% of global competitors.

1605332501348319232.png

The facility construction company has a GF Score of 96 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a momentum rank of 8 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value.

1605332829116399616.png

Tanabe’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 6.3% per year on average over the past five years.

1605334126443986944.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Related Articles

