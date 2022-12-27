Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), (“Luxfer” or the “Company”), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in material engineering, today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, a biennial report highlighting Luxfer’s ongoing efforts to drive sustainability in its operations. Building on the Company’s inaugural report published in 2020, the 2022 Sustainability Report includes:

an update on the Company’s progress towards meeting its 2025 Environmental Goals;

more granular environmental and social data;

greater discussion of sustainability governance and climate-related risks; and

insight into new and ongoing sustainability initiatives.

The Company continued to demonstrate improvements in its environmental performance, including a projected 35% decrease in absolute emissions by the end of 2022 from 2021 figures. The Report also provides a discussion on the roles and responsibilities of the Company’s Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team with respect to sustainability governance, strategy, and climate-related risks. Also detailed throughout the Report are key updates on various social initiatives intended to uphold Luxfer’s commitment to the well-being of its people and communities. In addition to updates provided in annual reports and proxy statements, the Company anticipates publication of a further Sustainability Report in 2024.

“The past two years have been pivotal for the evolution of our sustainability journey, and we have made real progress in integrating sustainability matters into our strategy, culture, and operations,” said Andy Butcher, CEO of Luxfer. “Going forward, our focus is to build on this foundation and identify more opportunities to strengthen our sustainability program. We look forward to meaningful conversations with our stakeholders about our ambitions and how we can work together to be strong stewards of our environment and society.”

To download the report and for more information about Luxfer’s sustainability activities, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.luxfer.com%2Fenvironment-social-and-governance%2F.

