Luxfer Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), (“Luxfer” or the “Company”), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in material engineering, today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, a biennial report highlighting Luxfer’s ongoing efforts to drive sustainability in its operations. Building on the Company’s inaugural report published in 2020, the 2022 Sustainability Report includes:

  • an update on the Company’s progress towards meeting its 2025 Environmental Goals;
  • more granular environmental and social data;
  • greater discussion of sustainability governance and climate-related risks; and
  • insight into new and ongoing sustainability initiatives.

The Company continued to demonstrate improvements in its environmental performance, including a projected 35% decrease in absolute emissions by the end of 2022 from 2021 figures. The Report also provides a discussion on the roles and responsibilities of the Company’s Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team with respect to sustainability governance, strategy, and climate-related risks. Also detailed throughout the Report are key updates on various social initiatives intended to uphold Luxfer’s commitment to the well-being of its people and communities. In addition to updates provided in annual reports and proxy statements, the Company anticipates publication of a further Sustainability Report in 2024.

“The past two years have been pivotal for the evolution of our sustainability journey, and we have made real progress in integrating sustainability matters into our strategy, culture, and operations,” said Andy Butcher, CEO of Luxfer. “Going forward, our focus is to build on this foundation and identify more opportunities to strengthen our sustainability program. We look forward to meaningful conversations with our stakeholders about our ambitions and how we can work together to be strong stewards of our environment and society.”

To download the report and for more information about Luxfer’s sustainability activities, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.luxfer.com%2Fenvironment-social-and-governance%2F.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer’s high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221220005762r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005762/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.