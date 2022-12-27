Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOR) today announced that it was notified by the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that, due to the Company's common stock not having regained compliance with the minimum price of $1.00, the stock is subject to delisting unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel. The Company plans to submit such request within the required seven calendar days, which will stay any suspension or delisting action pending the hearing and the expiration of any additional extension period granted by the Hearings Panel following the hearing. The Hearings Panel has the discretion to grant the Company an extension through June 17, 2023.

At the hearing, the Company intends to present a plan to achieve compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements and to request additional time to regain such compliance. In the event that the Company receives an extension but cannot regain compliance within the extended time, the Company would effect a reverse stock split under authorization from stockholders received in November 2022. There can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company an extension or that the Company will ultimately regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

“We believe it is in the best interests of shareholders to allow the stock price to grow organically rather than effecting a reverse stock split, and will discuss this and our long-term plan with the Hearings Panel,” said Ron Cohen, M.D., Acorda’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management's expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects should be considered forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: we may not be able to successfully market AMPYRA, INBRIJA or any other products under development; the COVID-19 pandemic, including related restrictions on in-person interactions and travel, and the potential for illness, quarantines and vaccine mandates affecting our management, employees or consultants or those that work for other companies we rely upon, could have a material adverse effect on our business operations or product sales; our ability to attract and retain key management and other personnel, or maintain access to expert advisors; our ability to raise additional funds to finance our operations, repay outstanding indebtedness or satisfy other obligations, and our ability to control our costs or reduce planned expenditures; risks associated with the trading of our common stock; risks related to the successful implementation of our business plan, including the accuracy of its key assumptions; risks related to our corporate restructurings, including our ability to outsource certain operations, realize expected cost savings and maintain the workforce needed for continued operations; risks associated with complex, regulated manufacturing processes for pharmaceuticals, which could affect whether we have sufficient commercial supply of INBRIJA or AMPYRA to meet market demand; our reliance on third-party manufacturers for the timely production of commercial supplies of INBRIJA and AMPYRA; third-party payers (including governmental agencies) may not reimburse for the use of INBRIJA or AMPYRA at acceptable rates or at all and may impose restrictive prior authorization requirements that limit or block prescriptions; reliance on collaborators and distributors to commercialize INBRIJA and AMPYRA outside the U.S.; our ability to satisfy our obligations to distributors and collaboration partners outside the U.S. relating to commercialization and supply of INBRIJA and AMPYRA; competition for INBRIJA and AMPYRA, including increasing competition and accompanying loss of revenues in the U.S. from generic versions of AMPYRA (dalfampridine) following our loss of patent exclusivity; the ability to realize the benefits anticipated from acquisitions because, among other reasons, acquired development programs are generally subject to all the risks inherent in the drug development process and our knowledge of the risks specifically relevant to acquired programs generally improves over time; the risk of unfavorable results from future studies of INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder) or from other research and development programs, or any other acquired or in-licensed programs; the occurrence of adverse safety events with our products; the outcome (by judgment or settlement) and costs of legal, administrative or regulatory proceedings, investigations or inspections, including, without limitation, collective, representative or class-action litigation; failure to protect our intellectual property, to defend against the intellectual property claims of others or to obtain third-party intellectual property licenses needed for the commercialization of our products; and failure to comply with regulatory requirements could result in adverse action by regulatory agencies.

These and other risks are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in our forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

