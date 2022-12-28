Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Named to Newsweek's 2023 List of America's Most Responsible Companies

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE: ZWS) was named by Newsweek and Statista as one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Responsible+Companies+2023.

“We are pleased that our sustainability and social efforts continue to be recognized,” said Todd A. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. “Doing the Right Thing has long been one of our guiding principles and an important one since our company mission is focused on clean water. We know that water sustains everything, and effective and efficient water management is fundamental for the safety and health of people and the planet. That’s why collectively, for more than two centuries, Zurn Elkay has been providing innovative water solutions that promote health and hydration, and conserve resources where people live, work, play and learn.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies list focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: environment, social and corporate governance. Newsweek partnered with global research and data firm Statista to evaluate the top 2,000 U.S.-based public companies by revenue on key corporate responsibility indicators including: environmental engagement, leadership diversity, philanthropy and engagement, disclosure and transparency, and economic performance, among other factors. Statista also conducted a survey of more than 13,000 U.S. residents about their perception of company activities related to corporate responsibility.

To learn more about Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and its sustainability efforts, including the company’s most recent sustainability+report, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.Zurn-Elkay.com%2FSustainability.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is a growth-oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, hydration, human safety and the environment. The Zurn Elkay product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces. Visit www.Zurn-Elkay.com for additional information about the company.

