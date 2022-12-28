Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.33 Per Share

1 minutes ago
BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (

OTCQX:TYCB, Financial), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. This dividend is payable on January 16, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022. Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer remarked, "The company's earning asset mix provided for strong financial performance as the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee aggressively raised interest rates during the year. Given financial market volatility over the past 12 months, the dividend this quarter illustrates the Board of Director's commitment to provide our stockholders with a stable and consistent return on investment".

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank
Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (

OTCQX:TYCB, Financial), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. Calvin B. Taylor Bank has 12 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

Contact
M. Dean Lewis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.



GuruFocus Screeners

