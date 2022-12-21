JDDJ and JD Shop Now provide football fans with high quality on-demand shopping experience

30 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Dec. 21, 2022

SHANGHAI, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDDJ and JD Shop Now have rolled out food and beverage packages for Chinese football fans, making it easier for them to place orders on the two platforms during the world's biggest football tournament by providing them with instant shopping and delivery services.

Data shows that from Nov.21 to Dec.11, orders placed on JDDJ and JD Shop Now during the nighttime hours accounted for nearly 30 per cent of the platforms' total, boosting sales of several categories of products, including alcoholic beverages, snacks, fresh foods and football-related merchandise.

The football competition stimulates consumers' sports enthusiasm. The search for football-related merchandise and memorabilia on both channels has increased six times compared with the previous weekends, while the sales of sportswear grew more than tenfold on a year-on-year basis.

To achieve better football viewing experiences, consumers upgraded their equipment. Sales of television and VR headsets increased more than fivefold while projector grew by 137% on a y-o-y basis. Beijing district took a lead in VR headsets sales, compared with Guangzhou and Shanghai.

In particular, half of the beverage orders include beer. Besides alcoholic beverages, coffee and tea were also popular among football fans, with sales growing by 80% y-o-y. Hot pot is also popular for consumers in cold winter nights. Sales of roots and leafy vegetables, as well as beans products has been doubled. In addition, sales of cooking machine, air fryer and electric oven increased tenfold y-o-y.

Furthermore, sales of pomegranate, mangosteen and durian saw an over threefold increase while apricot sales surged more than 10 times. Sales of essential oil and eye-care products rose more than 270% and 100% respectively.

In addition, the on-demand delivery arm of Dada Group, Dada Now, is distributing tens of thousands of warm winter accessories at no cost to the platform's riders across the country in tandem with the launching of a special offline winter care-themed event and a severe weather emergency plan. To date, thousands of Dada Now riders across dozens of Chinese cities have received the first batch of warm winter accessories, with more such accessories scheduled to be distributed from a centralized distribution point by the end of the year.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

SOURCE Dada Group

Rating:
