Logitech+International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced today that it achieved an 80th percentile ranking in the computer peripherals and office electronic industry worldwide, retaining its status as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index (DJSI), a widely recognized standard for measuring and advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, for the third consecutive year.

“We are once again honored to be included on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Europe,” said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. “Our expanded commitment and approach to measuring impact and progress against our goals is a direct reflection of the hard work that our teams contribute, along with our partners, throughout the year. Our purpose is to help all people pursue their passions in a way that is good for people and the planet and our values of equality and environment continue to shine as a critical component of the Logitech identity.”

Logitech scored 63 out of 100 in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (Score date: Dec. 9, 2022), compared to 60 out of 100 last year. The company made advancements in areas such as Cybersecurity & Privacy Protection, Operational Eco-Efficiency, Product Stewardship, Climate Strategy, Human Capital Development, Talent Attraction and Retention, and Customer Relationship Management. The actual improvement reflected in these scores translates into real and tangible benefits to people and our environment, which continues to be Logitech’s primary+focus and motivation.

Logitech’s net positive approach to sustainability is focused on designing a positive future, one that defies the logic of the past to create a more equitable and climate positive future. The company has prioritized carbon reductions across the entire value chain (Scope 1, 2, and 3) and achieved carbon neutrality in 2021, setting the company on a path to climate positive beyond 2030. Logitech is also the first consumer electronics company to commit to providing detailed carbon+impact+labeling on product packaging across the entire portfolio. The company’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion has seen an increase in spending with diverse suppliers as well as an increase in the number of diverse suppliers doing business with Logitech.

In 2022, Logitech won several awards for its sustainability performance: it was rated “AAA”1 by MSCI representing the top 9% in the technology, hardware and peripherals industry globally, achieved “Prime” status in the ESG assessment carried out by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), recognized by the Financial Times as #1 in Europe for climate leadership, was elevated to the top 1% of sustainable companies by EcoVadis with their platinum rating, became a Gender Fair certified company, and was listed on the Forbes’ world ranking of “Top Female Friendly Companies.” Learn about all of Logitech’s sustainability programs in the 2022+Impact+Report or on the website.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech+G, ASTRO+Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue+Microphones and Ultimate+Ears.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company+blog or %40logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com

MSCI AAA rating as of 12th December 2022. The use by Logitech of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates ("MSCI") Data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Logitech by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided "as-is" and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.

