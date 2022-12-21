Arctech to Supply 2.8 GW Skyline II Solar Tracking Solution in India

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AHMEDABAD, India, Dec. 21, 2022

AHMEDABAD, India, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading tracking, racking, and BIPV solutions provider, has inked the deal to supply 2.8 GW of SkyLine II single-axis solar trackers for the solar project with a total capacity of 15GW in Khavda of Gujarat district, India. The project is expected to be connected to the grid in the third quarter of 2023, which is expected to be the largest operational solar site in the country.

Gail_Chen_General_Manager_East_Asia_India_Arctech_Director_CEO.jpg

Since entering the Indian market in 2015, Arctech has supplied 7GW solar tracking, and racking solutions to the Indian region, marking the company's unquestionable leading position in the region. According to Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables, Arctech holds the No. 1 position for solar trackers in India in 2020 and a 45 percent market share in 2021.

SkyLine II is a flagship product with a peculiar edge in the Indian market. The first 1P (one-in-portrait) tracker designed with a pentagonal torque tube and synchronous multi-point drive mechanism enables a new possibility of designing the plant using trackers with identical pile configurations, overcoming the uncertainty faced in the early stage of plant design and construction.

The synchronous multi-point drive mechanism technology rigidifies the tracker to the point of enabling 0deg wind stow mode, hence reducing the difference of wind pressure and post loads between the exterior and interior of the PV plant. By doing so, Skyline II enables a new possibility of designing the plant using trackers with identical pile configurations, overcoming the uncertainty faced in the early stage of plant design and construction. There are no other ways for traditional trackers to achieve the same outcome and solve the problem without dismantling and replacing all trackers in the affected areas.

PV manufacturing is expanding rapidly in India. The country will remain one of the world's largest PV markets in the coming years, and it is keen to free itself from dependence on imported solar goods. In August 2022, Arctech celebrated the inauguration of its first joint venture manufacturing base, Jash Energy in Mundra, India. The manufacturing base with a 3 GW annual capacity is the first manufacturing base dedicated to solar trackers in the country, allowing producing all major components for its solar tracker products.

Jash_Energy_Factory.jpg

With its long-lasting dedication to deepening the market penetration in India, the official launch of the factory shows that the company is now capable of encompassing the full lifecycle of tracker systems including structural, mechanical, and electrical design as well as construction, operation, and maintenance in the country.

favicon.png?sn=CN71439&sd=2022-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arctech-to-supply-2-8-gw-skyline-ii-solar-tracking-solution-in-india-301707982.html

SOURCE Arctech

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN71439&Transmission_Id=202212210309PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN71439&DateId=20221221
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.