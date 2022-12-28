VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it has published its Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM) position statement, which articulates Fortuna’s approach to tailings management along with its implementation commitments. The GISTM position statement can be found on the Company’s website .



Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, “Our commitment to generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders involves adapting strategically our business practices and standards, enabling us to better cope with risks, opportunities and expectations in business relationships.” Mr. Ganoza added, “At Fortuna, we consider tailings management to be paramount to responsible mining and the adoption of GISTM allows us to refine our approach to safe tailings management and a way to ensure operational excellence.”

Fortuna and its subsidiaries recognize that safe tailings management is a core component of sustainable precious metals production and that a tailings incident could have major impacts on the surrounding environment, host communities, the local economy, our operations and the broader industry.

Tailings and waste rock are regular by-products of mining and minerals processing and require safe storage and responsible management. Fortuna currently has three tailings storage facilities (TSFs) in operation, three TSFs in closure or partial closure and one TSF under construction. Fortuna is committed to ensuring continued TSF safety and structural integrity across the life cycle of each of the facilities in its portfolio. Fortuna is also committed to reviewing and incorporating additional relevant best practices in its safe tailings management.

TSF failures are unacceptable and can be prevented. Fortuna is committed to avert possible failures and ensure public safety and recognizes GISTM as the leading global guidance for the mining industry, alongside standards and guidelines issued by the Canadian Dam Association (CDA), the Australian National Committee on Large Dams (ANCOLD) and the Mining Association of Canada’s Towards Sustainable Mining® (TSM).

Safe Tailings Management Commitments

Fortuna’s existing tailings standards, based on the CDA and ANCOLD, already demonstrate strong technical alignment with GISTM. Fortuna is using GISTM to guide the adaptation of a broader tailings management approach and has developed a work plan for its implementation over the next five years.

Under this refined safe tailings management approach, Fortuna commits to:

Adopt GISTM and achieve compliance to applicable GISTM requirements during the first year of operation for new TSFs Continue to conduct necessary studies to assess and fulfill GISTM applicable requirements for all TSFs owned and operated by Fortuna, in order to:

Ensure compliance with applicable GISTM TOPIC IV on Management and Governance requirements, by the end of 2024 Ensure compliance of the applicable requirements of GISTM TOPIC III on design, construction, operation and monitoring for all company owned TSFs, by the end of 2025 Ensure compliance of all other applicable requirements of GISTM for all company owned TSFs, by the end of 2027



2022 Progress on Implementation of GISTM Guidance

As part of its efforts to align with GISTM, Fortuna has, to date:

Approved a TSF governance standard aligned with GISTM requirements

Provided regular updates to executive management and the board of directors on safe tailings management and GISTM implementation

Designated the Senior Vice President of Sustainability as our Accountable Executive (AE) directly answerable to the Chief Executive Officer on matters related to TSFs

Hired a Corporate Responsible Tailings Facility Engineer (CRTFE)

Designated a Responsible Tailings Facility Engineer (RTFE) at each operating site with TSFs

Ensured that the Engineer of Record (EOR) conducted dam breach analysis and assigned a consequence classification for each TSF

Ensured that EORs prepared or participated in the following reports: design, construction records, Operation, Maintenance, and Surveillance (OMS) manual, annual performance reviews and Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan (EPRP)



2023 Work Plan

To ensure proactive implementation of the GISTM guidance, Fortuna plans in 2023 to:

Finalize the implementation of its TSF governance standard and ensure integration of the standard into Fortuna’s Health Safety Environment Community (HSEC) management systems Update and approve a TSF technical standard, water management standard, change management system standard and other standards that may support GISTM compliance Establish and convene an Independent Tailings Review Board (ITRB) to review and refine technologies, TSF design, risk management and impact management for any active TSFs with potential consequences assessed as being very high or extreme according to GISTM Begin conducting third-party Dam Safety Review (DSR) for any active TSFs with potential consequences assessed as being very high or extreme Create or refine key documents, such as TSF site characterization, design basis report and deviance accountability report Begin to assess social, environmental and local economic impacts of a TSF and develop the associated impact mitigation and management plans Update Fortuna’s policies and sustainability relevant standards, systems and practices to enhance Fortuna’s commitment to safe tailings management and GISTM guidance



Fortuna has started its journey of implementing GISTM, the leading global guidance for the mining industry. Stakeholders are seeking to ensure that Fortuna is doing its part in managing tailings risk by meeting its commitments to public safety and responsible governance of its TSFs and to manage its facilities in accordance with best practices. Fortuna believes that incorporating additional best practices will further enhance the Company’s ability to deliver long lasting value to all stakeholders, including local communities of interest, shareholders and insurance companies.

Qualified Person

Mathieu Veillette, Corporate Manager Water and Tailings for the Company, is a Professional Engineer registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC Registration Number 28397) and is the Corporate Responsible Tailings Facility Engineer and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Veillette has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information pertaining to the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO, and Director

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

