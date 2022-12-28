Perfect Corp.'s Beauty SaaS Brand Console Receives ISO 27001 Certification

Perfect+Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced that their cloud-based Perfect Console is certified to be compliant with the international ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standards, which has been confirmed in the certificate+of+registration+number+IS+769009. Perfect Console leverages intrusion detection, logging management, monitoring alerts, network architecture optimization, network penetration test, and vulnerability scan to mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Industry-Leading AI Beauty Platform with ISO 27001 Standard Information Security Management System
The ISO 27001 is a framework of policies and procedures that includes all legal, physical, and technical controls, regulating information security management system. The scope of the certification received by Perfect Corp. includes the provision of development, management, and maintenance of their beauty platform, as well as the management of their network, cloud platform, and related information supporting activities within the RD department. Compliance with the ISO 27001 proves that Perfect Corp. works towards integrating the latest cybersecurity defense technology, such as intrusion detection systems, vulnerability scanning, and firewalls, as well as strict access control, and risk management policies to achieve the highest level of information security.

Ensuring the Highest Level of Brand Partner and Consumer Information Security
By receiving the ISO 27001 certification, brands using Perfect Corp.’s SaaS Console can rest assured that all the input and generated information is encrypted and stored in the high-availability and automatic-failover database system, confirming that the market-leading services are not only easy to use, but also adhere to the highest information security standards.

Minimizing Information Security Risks for AI and AR Shopping Solutions
“Minimizing information security risks is one of our top priorities as we strive to provide a secure platform for brands to engage their customers with cutting-edge AI and AR shopping solutions,” shared Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “As we continue to ensure that our solutions not only deliver the best customer and brand experience, but are also fit-for-purpose and safe to use, receiving the ISO 27001 certification formalizes this commitment.”

To learn more, please visit https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/compliance

About Perfect Corp.
Perfect+Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

