NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Community First Bancorporation (OTCQX: CFOK), a South Carolina corporation and a bank holding company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Community First Bancorporation upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Community First Bancorporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CFOK.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

President and CEO Richard D. Burleson commented: “We are very happy to once again begin trading at a higher level of Visibility and market awareness as provided by OTCQX. With our growth and renewed financial stability we believe this move to OTCQX will provide our shareholders with greater liquidity.”

D.A. Davidson & Co. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Community First Bancorporation

Community First Bancorporation (the "Company") is a South Carolina corporation and a bank holding company incorporated on May 23, 1997. The Company commenced operations on October 16, 1997, upon effectiveness of the acquisition of Community First Bank (the "Bank") as a wholly owned subsidiary. The principal business of the Company is ownership and operation of the Bank. The Company's subsidiary, Community First Bank, operates 12 branches in South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]



