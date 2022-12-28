BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. ( ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced the publication of preclinical data demonstrating the neuroprotective, neurotrophic and procognitive effects of fosgonimeton (ATH-1017) in preclinical models. The article titled, “Fosgonimeton, a Novel Positive Modulator of the HGF/MET System, Promotes Neurotrophic and Procognitive Effects in Models of Dementia,” was published online on December 20, 2022 in the peer-reviewed journal, Neurotherapeutics.



"This publication adds to the growing body of preclinical evidence demonstrating that enhancing the HGF/MET neurotrophic system with fosgonimeton may have therapeutic benefit for dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases,” said Kevin Church, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Research of Athira Pharma. “These data demonstrate that treatment with fosgonimeton or its active metabolite, fosgo-AM, protects cortical neurons challenged with neurotoxic insults that mimic critical aspects of neurodegeneration. In addition, these data highlight the ability of fosgonimeton to improve learning and memory in preclinical models of cognitive impairment.”

In the publication, study authors concluded that treatment with fosgonimeton or fosgo-AM:

Promotes the activation of the HGF/MET system in vitro and stimulates critical neurotrophic and neuroprotective pathways.



Enhances synaptogenesis, synaptic strength, and neurite outgrowth in hippocampal neurons.



Protects cortical neurons challenged with neurotoxic insults that contribute to neurodegeneration, including mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, neuroinflammation, and excitotoxicity.



Improves cognitive performance in models of cognitive deficits, including a scopolamine-induced amnesia model in rats and in a lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced neuroinflammatory model of dementia in mice.



“The data reported in the peer-reviewed publication suggest that fosgonimeton could protect against several common pathophysiologies seen in dementia and induce neurotrophic and neuroprotective effects, which further supports the ongoing clinical development of fosgonimeton in patients with neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease,” said Mark Litton, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Athira Pharma. "These results, in combination with other recently reported data, strengthen our confidence in the potential for neuroprotective and disease-modifying effects of enhancing the HGF/MET neurotrophic system.”

The article is available on the Neurotherapeutics website and on the Scientific Publications & Presentations page of the company’s website at www.athira.com.

About Fosgonimeton

Fosgonimeton is a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, an endogenous repair mechanism for a healthy nervous system. The function of the HGF/MET neurotrophic system may be impaired in conditions of neurodegeneration. Targeting the protection and repair of neural networks, fosgonimeton has disease-modifying potential to address a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline therapeutic candidates targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, Dementia with Lewy bodies and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

