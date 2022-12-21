BMO Employees Pledge Record-Breaking $31M to charitable partners in 2022

TORONTO, MONTREAL and CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2022

  • BMO employees rallied to reach beyond and Boldly Grow the Good in business and life with a record-breaking $31 million (and counting) to United Way and thousands of charities across North America.

TORONTO, MONTREAL and CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO employees have pledged more than $31 million to the United Way and thousands of other community organizations across North America, setting a new BMO record and exceeding the bank's annual Employee Giving Campaign target by $5 million.

Since kicking off their annual campaign in late November, 88 per cent of BMO employees across North America came together to reach beyond and Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, by making donations to thousands of organizations. These donations will help address the disproportionate impacts felt more acutely by the most vulnerable in our society, and drive progress in a year which saw higher costs for basic life essentials.

"In 2022, Team BMO truly reached beyond to grow the good in the communities we serve," said Darryl White, CEO of BMO Financial Group and United Way Greater Toronto 2022 Campaign Co-Chair. "With this year's remarkable Employee Giving Campaign result, BMO employees delivered a powerful social impact with their support for United Way and thousands of other charities across North America to help make progress for a thriving economy, a sustainable future and an inclusive society."

Over the last decade, the BMO employee-driven campaign, has raised more than $200 million delivering on its aim to be a Purpose-driven organization with a culture of giving back.

For more information on BMO's corporate social responsibility, please visit: https://our-impact.bmo.com/

BMO's Partnership with United Way

BMO is a long-time partner of United Way in its mission to support agencies that build and directly serve neighbourhoods throughout North America. With its unique capability to identify needs and support wide-reaching front-line programs, United Way is reducing economic disparities and joins BMO in driving real progress in the communities we serve.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmo-employees-pledge-record-breaking-31m-to-charitable-partners-in-2022-301707912.html

