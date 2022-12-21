IGT Achieves Sector-Leading ESG Score from Moody's ESG Solutions

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2022

Company in number one position in the North American hotel, leisure goods and services sector

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it received an 'Advanced' environmental, social and governance ("ESG") score from Moody's ESG Solutions. IGT is in the number one position in the hotel, leisure goods and services of North America sector.

This 'Advanced' score was an improvement from IGT's 2021 evaluation and positions the Company in the top four percent of more than 4,800 companies assessed by Moody's ESG Solutions. IGT received the positive assessment for its strong commitments to diversity, environmental strategy, fundamental human and labor rights and health and safety.

"IGT has a dedicated commitment across our organization to advance our sustainability initiatives. Achieving the highest ESG assessment in our sector from such a notable group as Moody's ESG Solutions illustrates how IGT continues to set the standard in gaming for sustainable practices," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "We share this honor with our investors, customers and employees, who have embraced our commitment to advancing our global sustainability initiatives."

Moody's ESG Solutions is a business unit of Moody's Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group's comprehensive offering includes ESG scores, climate data, sustainability ratings and sustainable finance certifier services that help fulfill the broad spectrum of ESG-related goals in risk management, equity and credit markets.

For more information on IGT's global sustainability program, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT on LinkedIn.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE: IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-achieves-sector-leading-esg-score-from-moodys-esg-solutions-301707598.html

