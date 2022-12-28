Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (the “Company”) ( UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, today announced that six varieties of the Company’s products were included in the First Edition of Catalogue of Medicine for Patients Infected with COVID-19 (the “Catalogue”), which was published by Beijing Health Commission on December 12, 2022. The included products are Banlangen Granules, Strong Loquat Extract, Pediatric Paracetamol, Vitamin C Yinqiao Tablets, Acetaminophen Tablets and Metamizole Sodium Tablets.



The Catalogue supplements the list of recommended medicine in the Ninth Edition of the National Diagnosis and Treatment Plan. The Catalogue recommends 67 types of traditional Chinese medicine products for six different types of medical symptoms, such as fever and sore throat, and recommends 41 varieties of western medicine products for four types of clinical symptoms, such as cough and expectoration. In addition to hospitals, patients can also purchase medicines included in the Catalogue from channels such as retail pharmacies and e-commerce platforms according to their own needs.

Mr. Gang Lai, Chairman and CEO of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, commented, “We are pleased to have our products included in the Catalogue. Currently, the order volume of our three products, Banlangen Granules, Strong Loquat Extract and Pediatric Paracetamol, continues to increase. We will optimize the supply chain system to meet the increasing demand and strive to ensure sufficient supply of these three products for people to fight against COVID-19 symptoms.”

About Universe Pharmaceuticals INC

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, headquartered in Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, is a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China. The Company specializes in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine derivatives products targeting the elderly with the goal of addressing their physical conditions in the aging process and to promote their general well-being. The Company also distributes and sells biomedical drugs, medical instruments, Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces, and dietary supplements manufactured by third-party pharmaceutical companies. Currently, the Company’s products are sold in 30 provinces of China. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.universe-pharmacy.com/ .

