Ludwig Enterprises Releases Annual 2022 Shareholder Letter

23 minutes ago
Management Reports Significant Growth and Development

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / (OTC PINK:LUDG) Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., a leading-edge innovator of inflammatory genetic biomarkers to diagnose and manage chronic diseases, is pleased to announce the annual shareholder letter for 2022.

Highlights from the shareholder letter include:

  • Ludwig has made exciting changes in the past 4-6 months, including the acquisition of mRNA genomic technology with the potential to revolutionize healthcare.
  • Ludwig has filed a patent for their Precision Genomics MRNA Inflammatory Index™ and launched a subsidiary, MyRNA for Life, Inc., to market an antioxidant nutraceutical formulation that could modulate inflammatory substances released by immune system cells.
  • Key milestones and value drivers for 2022 include signing up for the SRAX Shareholder Platform, acquiring assets and launching subsidiaries, filing patents and trademarks, attending conferences such as LD Micro Conference in Los Angeles, CA, meeting with investment banks, and preparation of an IPO filing with law firm MSK, Los Angeles CA & New York NY.

The complete shareholder letter can be found here:

Complete Shareholder Letter LUDG (Click Link for PDF)

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises is a publicly traded Medical Technology Holding Company with Precision Genomics, Inc. and MyRNA for Life, Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries. Advancements in medical technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard-of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genetic technology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia, and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Precision Genomics' innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry billions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Precision Genomics is poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer healthier lives. More Info: http://www.ludwigent.com

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

[email protected]
Ludwig Enterprises,
Anne Blackstone,
786-235-9026

SOURCE: Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/732724/Ludwig-Enterprises-Releases-Annual-2022-Shareholder-Letter

