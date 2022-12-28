MariMed Adds Candy Cane Flavored Vape Pen To Its InHouse Brand Line-up for the Holiday Season

Tiesvg
22 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Mass., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Holiday Season just got merrier with the addition of a Candy Cane flavored disposable vape pen to the InHouse brand line-up of vapes and gummies launched by MariMed, Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD) earlier this year.

The limited edition InHouse Candy Cane disposable vape pen is available at select cannabis dispensaries in Massachusetts and Maryland, including MariMed’s Panacea Wellness locations in both states. The Company launched InHouse early this year as a lower priced option for cannabis consumers seeking high quality, value-priced products.

InHouse meets the needs of cannabis users who want cannabis products made with the highest quality standards for which MariMed is known, but are also price conscious,” said MariMed Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Crandall. “The InHouse brand has been a hit since we launched in January, and we intend to keep the brand fresh with innovative, fun, seasonal products like the Candy Cane flavored vape.”

ABOUT MARIMED
MariMed, Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty’s Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, Vibations: High + Energy, and InHouse. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

