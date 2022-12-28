Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will participate in an upcoming investor conference:

JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings on January 12th and a corporate presentation on January 12th at 10:30 am Pacific Time (PT).

All presentations and webcasts will be available on Zymeworks’ website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.zymeworks.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ mission is to make a meaningful difference for people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. Zymeworks' complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using Zymeworks’ proprietary Azymetric™ technology, which is expected to be commercialized globally by two partners: BeiGene in Asia Pacific (APAC) regions excluding Japan, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals globally excluding APAC. Zanidatamab is currently being evaluated in global Phase 1, Phase 2, and pivotal clinical trials as a best-in-class treatment for patients with HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks' next clinical candidate, zanidatamab zovodotin (ZW49), is a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) developed using Zymeworks’ proprietary Azymetric™ and ZymeLink™ Auristatin technologies. Zanidatamab zovodotin is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with a variety of HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep pipeline of product candidates based on its experience and capabilities in both antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) and multispecific antibody therapeutics (MSAT). In addition to Zymeworks’ wholly-owned pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged and validated in product development through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow %40ZymeworksInc on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005124/en/