Adamas One Retains Patent and Trademark Counsel Protecting and Expanding its Proprietary Chemical Vapor Deposition Methodology for Laboratory Diamond Growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas One Corp. ( JEWL) (“Adamas One,” “Adamas” or the “Company”), The Original Lab-Grown Diamond Company™, a high-tech company that leverages proprietary technology to produce high-quality, single-crystal, Lab-Grown Diamonds for jewelry and diamond materials for industrial uses, today announces it has retained patent counsel Schwegman, Lundberg, Woessner to reinforce and expand its current intellectual property portfolio around Adamas’ proprietary chemical vapor deposition methodology and equipment for lab-grown diamonds. Some of Adamas’ current patents that have been issued require updates and normal maintenance, which is underway.

Adamas One CEO Jay Grdina comments, “We have extensive proprietary intellectual property around our methodology and systems (equipment) around our lab grown diamond technology. The protection of these methods and systems is paramount to our achieving our commercial goals and to protecting our proprietary methodology for growing diamonds for commercial and industrial use in the laboratory. We believe that we have made some great achievements over the last 2 years of research and development. We will be looking to apply for additional patents furthering our goal of technology domination within the lab grown sector. We anticipate completing the update regarding our current patents with the USPTO shortly and will update shareholders as appropriate.”

Adamas One holds 28 issued patents in the United States and 8 issued patents in other countries, including Australia, Canada, China, India, and South Africa. The Company believes its most critical intellectual property is with regard to the method using plasma-based Chemical Vapor Deposition (“CVD”), and the system and method around producing lab grown diamond. The portfolio as a whole covers techniques, methods, and systems to grow single crystal diamonds using the Company’s proprietary CVD methodology. The patents apply to gems, semiconductors and lasers related to the use of synthetically grown diamonds, and techniques useful in the manufacturing and cutting of gems.

About Adamas One Corp.
Adamas is a lab-grown diamond manufacturer that produces near flawless single-crystal diamonds for gemstone and industrial applications, in its facilities in Greenville, South Carolina. The Company holds 36 patents and uses its proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD) to grow gem-sized and smaller diamond crystals. Adamas One™ lab-grown diamonds have the same physical, chemical and optical properties as mined diamonds. The Company’s controlled manufacturing processes enables it to produce very high-quality, high-purity, single-crystal colorless, near colorless and fancy colored Type IIA diamonds to suit a variety of industrial and gemstone applications. The Company intends to market and sell its diamonds into the wholesale jewelry and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.adamasone.com.

Not Mined. Not Fake. Just sped up perfection.™

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include “forward-looking statements.” To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Adamas One Corp does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

