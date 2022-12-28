VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Metals Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CMET, CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that a second drill rig was added to the ongoing drill program at the Fecteau Property for the planned 5000m of diamond drilling.



James Rogers CEO of Clarity comments: “The Company is pleased to have added a second drill rig to its ongoing exploration program at the Fecteau project where drill testing of high priority targets is currently underway.”

Drilling is set to test as many targets as possible which were generated by the Opus One team by means of gold in grain till sampling and targeted IP surveys. The property is known to host two types of mineralization: VMS (Cu-Zn-Au) and mesothermal gold. Both styles of mineralization will be targeted during this program.

VMS targets are represented in the field by numerous gossans of semi-massive to massive sulphides located along and near an east-west trending rhyolite-dacite contact observed over 10 km of strike. Past drilling near surface intersected anomalous copper-zinc intervals associated with anomalous gold.

Mesothermal gold bearing quartz veins are observed at both ends of the property (western and eastern portions) where the volcanic sequence is folded. East-west striking meter-scale shear veins developed parallel to the axial plan of the folds. This drilling program will target potential down dip or down plunge extensions of the know mineralization.

Drilling operations are likely to take a brief pause over the Christmas holiday.

Figure 1 Fecteau Property geology map showing targets and proposed drill holes.

Qualified Person



Mr. Rory Kutluoglu P. Geo., a member of the advisory board and a consultant of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

About Clarity



Clarity Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration project generator company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metals projects. Clarity’s exploration mandate is global and focused on countries with established legal and regulatory systems supporting mining investment. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol “CMET”.

Clarity recently entered into an option agreement to acquire 50% of the Lithium381 Project adjacent to Allkem Limited’s (“Allkem”) James Bay Lithium feasibility stage project. See Clarity news release dated December 7, 2022.

The Company was also recently assigned an option to acquire 100% of the Fecteau project located in the prolific Abitibi gold belt adjacent to Osisko Mining’s Windfall project. See Clarity news release dated November 22, 2022.

Additionally, Clarity has title on several early-stage projects in British Columbia and Newfoundland:

Empirical Gold Copper Molybdenite Property (10,518 ha) – Lillooet, B.C.

Tyber Gold Copper Silver Property (928 ha) – Southeast Vancouver Island, B.C.

Gretna Green Gold Copper Silver Property (1,331 ha) - Port Alberni, Vancouver Island, B.C.

Harp Lake Nickel Property (3,452 ha) – Labrador, NL

Eddies Cove MVT Property (450 ha) –NW Newfoundland

Hare Bay Nickel Property (750 ha) –NW Newfoundland

To learn more about Clarity Metals Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James Rogers”

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (833) 387-7436

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.claritygoldcorp.com

