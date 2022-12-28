SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guest Supply, an industry leader in hospitality supplies serving the world’s top hotel chains and independent properties and Atlanta-based Innvision Hospitality, a leading provider of interior design and procurement services, have announced a 10-year partnership to bring Innvision’s Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment (FF&E) project services and expertise to Guest Supply’s entire US customer network.



The new strategic partnership enables Guest Supply to scale their full spectrum solutions with FF&E project services, offering interior design, project procurement and project management services to customers through their dedicated account team. As part of the framework, Innvision project teams will work in partnership with Guest Supply to better support customers, as well as their external contractors to deliver a precise combination of FF&E products and services designed to help them achieve their FF&E project goals.

“Our partnership with Innvision adds the key elements needed to deliver a highly scalable, full-spectrum suite of FF&E services to customers across our US footprint,” commented Kevin Korab, executive vice president of Guest Worldwide. “Innvision’s distinguished reputation in the hospitality space and their unwavering commitment to speed, accuracy and bringing quality through every action makes them an ideal fit for Guest Supply, as we forge ahead and provide a comprehensive solution to our partners.”

About Guest Supply

Guest Supply is an industry leader in hospitality supplies, serving the world’s top hotel chains and independent properties. With over 40 years of expertise, more than 30,000 products and one of the largest distribution and strategic sourcing networks in the world, Guest Supply is uniquely positioned to provide its customer network with a selection of high-touch quality hospitality products that affect the customer experience, as well as a vast array of tactical supplies that keep the behind-the-scenes operations running smoothly. Guest Supply is part of Guest Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sysco Corporation (: SYY). For more information, visit www.guestsupply.com.

About Innvision and Innvision Design℠

Innvision Hospitality is a leading provider of FF&E procurement, hospitality design and installation solutions for hotel owners and operators in a variety of markets. Their team of design and procurement consultants and experienced hospitality professionals provide turnkey FF&E packages to help clients achieve their goals while ensuring they meet their unique needs. Innvision Design℠ adds another dimension to Innvision’s service portfolio with some of the industry’s most talented hospitality design professionals, focused on creating customized interior design and décor solutions. For more information, visit www.innvision.net.

