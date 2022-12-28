Guest Supply® and Innvision Hospitality® Form Strategic Alliance To Scale Interior Design Services Across US

Author's Avatar
Tiesvg
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guest Supply, an industry leader in hospitality supplies serving the world’s top hotel chains and independent properties and Atlanta-based Innvision Hospitality, a leading provider of interior design and procurement services, have announced a 10-year partnership to bring Innvision’s Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment (FF&E) project services and expertise to Guest Supply’s entire US customer network.

The new strategic partnership enables Guest Supply to scale their full spectrum solutions with FF&E project services, offering interior design, project procurement and project management services to customers through their dedicated account team. As part of the framework, Innvision project teams will work in partnership with Guest Supply to better support customers, as well as their external contractors to deliver a precise combination of FF&E products and services designed to help them achieve their FF&E project goals.

“Our partnership with Innvision adds the key elements needed to deliver a highly scalable, full-spectrum suite of FF&E services to customers across our US footprint,” commented Kevin Korab, executive vice president of Guest Worldwide. “Innvision’s distinguished reputation in the hospitality space and their unwavering commitment to speed, accuracy and bringing quality through every action makes them an ideal fit for Guest Supply, as we forge ahead and provide a comprehensive solution to our partners.”

About Guest Supply
Guest Supply is an industry leader in hospitality supplies, serving the world’s top hotel chains and independent properties. With over 40 years of expertise, more than 30,000 products and one of the largest distribution and strategic sourcing networks in the world, Guest Supply is uniquely positioned to provide its customer network with a selection of high-touch quality hospitality products that affect the customer experience, as well as a vast array of tactical supplies that keep the behind-the-scenes operations running smoothly. Guest Supply is part of Guest Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sysco Corporation (: SYY). For more information, visit www.guestsupply.com.

About Innvision and Innvision Design
Innvision Hospitality is a leading provider of FF&E procurement, hospitality design and installation solutions for hotel owners and operators in a variety of markets. Their team of design and procurement consultants and experienced hospitality professionals provide turnkey FF&E packages to help clients achieve their goals while ensuring they meet their unique needs. Innvision Design℠ adds another dimension to Innvision’s service portfolio with some of the industry’s most talented hospitality design professionals, focused on creating customized interior design and décor solutions. For more information, visit www.innvision.net.

For more information contact:

Shannon Mutschler
Media Contact
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcxODE0NyM1MzIzNjMwIzIwMDYyNTY=
Sysco-Corporation.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.