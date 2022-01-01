S&P 500: What to Expect in 2023

Assessing the S&P 500's prospects from a quantitative vantage point

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Summary
  • Equity risk premiums could continue to exacerbate in 2023.
  • Cooling inflation might reduce credit spreads. However, macro variables are yet to settle into a trajectory.
  • The Yardeni Model indicates valuation concerns.
  • The S&P 500 remains top-heavy with cyclical stocks, which is unfavorable in today's economy.
Article's Main Image

Very few investors would've anticipated a bear market going into 2022. The zeitgeist was still optimistic on Wall Street, and macroeconomic indicators aligned towards a late-stage bull market. At its very worst, some analysts anticipated a flat year with pockets of overvalued stocks correcting.

Nonetheless, life is full of surprises, and the financial markets embody the harsh reality of risk-taking. Given the surprising year we've experienced, let's take a closer look at S&P 500's prospects going into 2023. This analysis assumes a theoretical and quantitative vantage point to ensure confirmation bias doesn't enter the fray via anecdotal thinking.

Risk premiums

A primary influence on the S&P 500 is the equity risk premium. The equity risk premium is the incremental return investors demand per unit of risk. According to Wall Street Mojo, this can be calculated by subracting the risk free rate of return from the market's expected rate of return.

The equity risk premium's primary influencing variables are real return on stocks less the risk-free return on treasury securities. The latter is often measured by utilizing the 10-year yield or, alternatively, by considering short-term bond yields.

As of this writing, the yields on both long and short-dated bonds are at multi-year highs, which indicates that the financial markets believe there's a high probability of a credit event occurring. In isolation, higher yields reduce the equity risk premium; however, the knock-on effect on the market risk premium must be assessed before drawing any conclusions.

1605553975023730688.png

The market risk premium (or expected return) has surged during 2022 for various reasons. The primary reasons include geopolitical risk amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, tensions between the U.S. and China, an unstable financial market and a volatile foreign exchange market. Therefore, much of the benefits of a higher risk-free rate have been phased out by elevated systemic risk.

1605553978710523904.png

Source: Market Risk Premia

Lastly, the nature of the rising yields needs to be analyzed. A bullish risk-free rate increase would be beneficial to the equity markets. However, the most recent rise in yields has been due to push-side inflation and exacerbating credit spreads. Thus, the isolated quantitative advantages of a higher risk-free rate might be bogus.

1605553982573477888.png

Source: MacroMicro

In summary, the S&P 500 might be in for higher risk premiums in 2023. Additionally, the volatility index (VIX) remains elevated. Collectively, a higher risk premium and an elevated VIX might drive down the index's Sharpe Ratio, in turn reducting investor interest due to unfavorable risk-return utility.

1605553986650341376.png

Valuation

The Fed Model and Dr. Edward Yardeni's "Yardeni Model" are market participants' two main standardized valuation models. The prior measures the S&P 500's prospects by observing the trajectory of the 10-year yield curve and the index's earnings yield, whereas the latter monitors the same variables but adds in an expected earnings yield function.

The Yardeni Model anticipates a drop in the S&P 500's earnings yield going into 2023. In addition, the recent rise in the 10-year yield signals that the two variables could soon converge. If convergence occurs, investors will likely head for the exit door as it suggests the index's value for the money has waned.

1605553990697844736.png

Source: Yardeni Research

Mike Wilson of JPMorgan (

JPM, Financial) recently opined on earnings yields estimates, stating that investors still need to price in the possibility of lower earnings. He wrote the following in a recently published note: "We've got significantly lower lows if our earnings forecast is correct."

There's a high possibility that Wilson might've hit the nail on the head in my view, as cyclicality is yet to play its entire hand. As for the yield curve, inflation will be a key influencing factor. The U.S. consumer price index settled at 7.1% for November, coming in lower than anticipated but still much higher than is healthy. However, investors need to be careful of anticipating a "Fed Pivot" as macroeconomic variables remain volatile, meaning it's unlikely that a predictable trendline will occur anytime soon. Nevertheless, if inflation breaks, we'll likely see flatter credit spreads, which could drag down the yield curve, subsequently providing support to the stock market.

1605553994225254400.png

Sector allocation

Lastly, the index's sector exposure needs to be dissected to make sense of its risk premiums and valuation. As displayed in the diagram below, the index is still top-heavy with technology bets, which tend to be vulnerable to unfavorable economic conditions due to their high beta coefficients. Furthermore, the index is highly exposed to the financial sector, leaving it open to recession risk.

Although the S&P 500 does have reasonable exposure to defensive sectors such as health care, consumer staples and utilities, its general composition is cyclical, meaning it's highly vulnerable in a risk-off market.

1605553998012710912.png

Source: State Street Global Advisors

Concluding thoughts

Many investors might expect the S&P 500 to rebound in 2023 as factors such as recent price spikes and cooling inflation have surfaced. However, the index's risk-return situation is in poor condition, its valuation metrics look unfavorable and it remains top-heavy with cyclical stocks. This indicates that its risk-return profile remains unappealing.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
5 / 5 (1 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.