Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced that it has closed a $75 million non-dilutive debt financing facility with Silicon Valley Bank, the bank of the world’s most innovative companies and investors.

“Today’s announcement is consistent with our previously disclosed capital allocation plans,” said Mark Donohue, Chief Financial Officer of Evolv Technology. “We believe the non-dilutive capital from this debt facility will further strengthen our already strong balance sheet and support our rapidly growing subscription business. Evolv Express® is the industry’s leading AI-based weapons detection solution and is comprised of highly advanced hardware and software, which we deliver to our customers through long term subscription contracts. We believe this program with Silicon Valley Bank will enable us to offset any cash we deploy to fund these hardware purchases from our contract manufacturer, enabling us to operate a capital free SaaS model while more effectively supporting our long-term growth plans.”

“Silicon Valley Bank is pleased to continue to work with Evolv Technology and support its continued growth,” said Yvonne McCague, Managing Director at Silicon Valley Bank. “Evolv Express is deployed at over 400 customers across education, healthcare, professional sports and various other markets. The program announced today is designed to significantly reduce the capital required to support Evolv Technology’s growth plans while also supporting its mission to make a safer world for people to live, work, learn and play.”

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 425 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fevolvtechnology.com.

About Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank, the bank of the world’s most innovative companies and investors, provides commercial banking services, expertise and insights to the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity, venture capital and premium wine industries. Silicon Valley Bank operates in centers of innovation around the world and is one of SVB’s core businesses with SVB Capital, SVB Private and SVB Securities. With global commercial banking services, Silicon Valley Bank helps address the unique needs of its dynamic, fast-growing, innovative clients. Learn more at svb.com.

