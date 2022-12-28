Agenus to Present Botensilimab Data at Late-Breaking Oral Session at ASCO-GI

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. ( AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of therapeutics designed to activate the immune response to cancers and infections, today announced the Company will present expanded data on botensilimab in combination with balstilimab at the American Society of Clinical Oncology – Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO-GI), to be held January 19-21, 2023, in San Francisco, CA.

Expanded data from the microsatellite stable colorectal (MSS-CRC) expansion cohort of the Phase 1 study of botensilimab (a multifunctional Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4) in combination with balstilimab (anti-PD-1) in cold (immunotherapy-resistant) tumors, will be presented at a late-breaking oral session on January 21, 2023, at 10:00am ET.

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Results from a phase 1a/1b study of botensilimab (BOT), a novel innate/adaptive immune activator, plus balstilimab (BAL; anti-PD-1 antibody) in metastatic heavily pretreated microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC) (NCT03860272)

Abstract Number: LBA8

Presenting Author: Anthony El-Khoueiry, MD, Phase I Program Director at the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Keck Medicine of USC

Details: Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10:00am ET

Complete abstracts will be released on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 5:00pm ET. Data presented at the conference will be available to view in the Publications section of the Agenus website (https://agenusbio.com/publications) following the ASCO-GI Meeting.

About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its subsidiary MiNK Therapeutics), and adjuvants (through its subsidiary SaponiQx). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements relating to the use of botensilimab, for instance, statements regarding therapeutic benefit and efficacy, mechanism of action (including validation of mechanism of action), potency, durability, and safety profile (including the absence of specific toxicities) of the Company’s therapeutic candidates, both alone and in combination with each other and/or other agents (e.g., botensilimab and/or balstilimab in combination); and any other statements containing the words "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "forecasts," "estimates," "will," "establish," "potential," "superiority," "best in class," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact
Agenus Inc.
Nico Frelick
Investor Relations
781-674-4616
[email protected]

