Guardant Health and Susan G. Komen® Partner to Develop Clinical Studies to Identify Early-Stage Breast Cancer Patients Who May Benefit From Additional Monitoring or Therapy

7 hours ago
Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, and Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, announced today that they have entered into a partnership to bring the patient perspective to the development of clinical studies that help identify early-stage breast cancer patients who are at high risk of disease recurrence and may benefit from additional monitoring or therapy.

The focus of the partnership will be to support the development of clinical utility data for Guardant Reveal™, a blood test for the detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) in patients with early-stage breast cancer. The test detects circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the blood as a measurement of MRD, the presence of which indicates a high risk for disease recurrence.

A critical element of the partnership is the use of input from patient advocates to guide the research study design. These advocates, who serve as Susan G. Komen Advocates in Science, will provide a first-hand perspective of what matters most to patients with early-stage breast cancer in the development of research to find more effective approaches to their care.

“Susan G. Komen’s partnership with Guardant will help us achieve our goal of conquering deadly and aggressive breast cancers and saving lives by moving us towards personalized treatment through identifying which patients are at higher risk for recurrence,” said Victoria Wolodzko Smart, SVP of Mission at Susan G. Komen. “By involving patient advocates in study design, we can achieve truly patient-centric research, clinical trials and treatment, bringing us closer to the goal of improving care and outcomes for all patients.”

“We’re excited to partner with Susan G. Komen to help ensure a patient-centered approach to research for breast cancer patients,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health chairman and co-CEO. “Leveraging their knowledge and resources will help us accelerate the understanding of the clinical value of MRD monitoring and how to personalize care to the specific needs of each patient with early-stage breast cancer to help improve outcomes.”

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. The Guardant Health screening portfolio, including the Shield™ test, aims to address the needs of individuals eligible for cancer screening. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

