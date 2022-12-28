Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) and Brunswick Bancorp is fair to Mid Penn shareholders. Brunswick shareholders will have the option to elect to receive either 0.598 shares of Mid Penn common stock or $18.00 in cash for each common share of Brunswick they own, subject to proration to ensure that, in the aggregate, 50% of the transaction consideration will be paid in the form of Mid Penn common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages Mid Penn shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Mid Penn and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Mid Penn shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Mid Penn shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Mid Penn shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

