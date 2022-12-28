Capstone+Green+Energy+Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that Laibach+d.o.o, Capstone's exclusive Distribution partner for Slovenia, Croatia, and Serbia, has secured an order for a Capstone C600 Signature Series microturbine system from Pomurske Mlekarne, a leading premium producer of dairy products. The 600kW system is expected to be commissioned in Spring 2023 at its Murska Sobota facility.

"The past year, through the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, has demonstrated the global interconnections of our food production and agricultural industries. With forward-thinking partners like Laibach and Pomurske Mlekarne, food production can be more energy efficient and help move countries and sectors closer to their carbon emissions targets," said Darren Jamison, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. "This recent order is another example of demand for our products and services from the commercial and industrial sector worldwide as companies seek to balance reliability, efficiency, and affordability. I appreciate our distributor's focus on educating and engaging these customers in Slovenia."

The project marks the first microturbine order from Pomurske Mlekarne and demonstrates the confidence that the customer has in Capstone’s product reliability and high availability. The C600S microturbine is part of a major modernization project that includes a state-of-the-art steam system. "We are happy to increase economy and efficiency at Pomurske Mlekarne, a company offering highly awarded dairy products, not only locally, but also exporting to Hong Kong, Macedonia and others," said Miro Murn, Director of Laibach.

Utilizing the heat by-product from a microturbine will allow operators to reduce emissions and offers cost savings by eliminating the need to produce heat or steam in a separate unit. While traditional electricity from the grid with coal and gas-fired plants produces power at 33% efficiency, Capstone’s combined heat and power (CHP) systems can reach efficiencies of more than 80%.

Another key factor in the equipment selection process was Capstone’s industry-leading comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) long-term service contract. The Capstone FPP provides customers’ needs to ensure the smooth operation of its system at a fixed cost over several years.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone+Green+Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that in FY22, it saved customers over $213 million in annual energy costs and approximately 388,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last four years are estimated to be approximately $911 million in energy savings and approximately 1,503,100 tons of carbon savings.

