Clean+Harbors%2C+Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today published its updated Sustainability Report. As a follow-up to its inaugural report published in 2021, this latest edition details the Company’s progress on its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) journey along with recent highlights on how its sustainability efforts are having a positive impact on the environment, its customers and the communities that it serves. The report is available at www.cleanharbors.com%2Fabout-us%2Fsustainability.

“As North America’s leader in environmental services, sustainability has been a part of our DNA since Clean Harbors’ founding in 1980,” said Alan S. McKim, Chairman and CEO. “Protecting the environment is central to our Company’s identity. That’s why sustainable business practices are not only ingrained in our organization but are helping to shape our culture and continuing to drive our purpose more than four decades later.”

In addition to updating investors and customers on its progress toward the 2030 goals it established in its inaugural report, highlights from this year’s report in each key area include:

Environmental

As calculated by the Net Climate Benefit factor, the Company avoided twice as much greenhouse gas emissions compared to emissions generated

In 2021, the Company collected 226 million gallons of waste oil, recovered ~3.5 billion pounds of key materials and recycled ~16 million gallons of solvent

Destroyed 3.2 million pounds of ozone-depleting substances

Gathered more than 50 million pounds of household hazardous waste

Social

On track to deliver a TRIR (Total Recordable Incident Rate) of below 1.0 in 2022

Average employee tenure of 6.85 years, including more than 6,000 with tenure greater than 10 years

U.S. workforce reflects 38% ethnic diversity

Governance

Board of Directors today comprised of 33% women, 17% ethnic diversity

McKim concluded, “One of our underlying objectives as a company is to create a positive long-term legacy through sustainability. We don’t view ESG as a set of metrics we simply need to comply with, but as an opportunity to demonstrate the difference our Company makes in the work we do and the critical services we provide to our more than 300,000 customers.”

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans to,” “seeks,” “should,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “likely,” or similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s ESG plans and goals, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the beliefs and expectations of Clean Harbors’ management as of this date only and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, those items identified as “Risk Factors” in Clean Harbors’ most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Clean Harbors undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements other than through its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed in the “Investors” section of Clean Harbors’ website at www.cleanharbors.com.

