Intapp named gold winner in the Enterprise Product of the Year – Financial Software category by Best in Biz Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp ( INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, has been named the gold winner in the Enterprise Product of the Year – Financial Software category by Best in Biz Awards for DealCloud.

DealCloud is a complete deal, relationship, and pipeline management platform that enables firms to power their dealmaking process from strategy to origination to execution. DealCloud offers fully configurable solutions purpose-built for the complex relationships and structures of private equity and growth capital firms, investment banks, private and publicly traded companies, debt capital providers, and other investors. More than 1,300 capital markets firms in 25 countries around the world use DealCloud.

Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. The 12th annual program received more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative startups and resilient local companies. Judges highlighted the winning companies’ visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, employee diversity and inclusion programs, workplace best practices, community involvement, and corporate social responsibility programs.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Best in Biz Awards as the gold winner in the Enterprise Product of the Year – Financial Software category for DealCloud,” said Ben Harrison, President of Financial Services at Intapp. “To be acknowledged by business and technology press and analysts is incredible validation of DealCloud’s ability to support the complex needs of dealmakers.”

Since the program’s inception in 2011, Best in Biz Awards’ winners have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology, and trade publications in North America. The 2022 judging panel included writers from AdWeek, Computerworld, Forbes, The Globe & Mail, The Oregonian, and Portland Tribune.

About Intapp
Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,150 of the world's premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Best in Biz Awards
Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Throughout the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal, and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative startups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs — North America and international — and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR, and other categories. For more information, visit: bestinbizawards.com.

Media Contact:

Ali Robinson
Global Media Relations Director
Intapp, Inc.
[email protected]

