The Purchase by a Leading University Exemplifies Continued Demand for Innovation in 3D Printed Electronics

Waltham, Mass, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. ( NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, announced today the sale of its newest AME system, the DragonFly® IV, to Northeastern University.

This transaction demonstrates the Company’s success in supporting academic institutions, who are most often at the forefront of innovation. Northeastern University will be the first Massachusetts-based university to acquire this technology. Nano Dimension moved its U.S. based offices to the Boston area earlier this year to put its hi-tech solutions at the center of one of the world’s leading innovation hubs.

The DragonFly IV® system and specialized materials serve cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PEDs®) fabrication needs by simultaneously depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, while integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. The outcomes are Hi-PEDs® which are critical enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. In addition, these products enable iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains.

Dale Baker, Nano Dimension President of Americas and Head of Worldwide Sales & Marketing, said, “We are pleased that Northeastern University has chosen our latest electronics 3D printer, and we appreciate their confidence in our technology and products. We are committed to supporting the students and faculty of this leading institution as they explore and develop the concept three-dimensional design.”

About Northeastern University

Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university and the recognized leader in experience-driven lifelong learning. Our world-renowned experiential approach empowers our students, faculty, alumni, and partners to create impact far beyond the confines of discipline, degree, and campus.

Our locations – in Boston; the Massachusetts communities of Burlington and Nahant; Charlotte, North Carolina; London; Portland, Maine; San Francisco; Seattle; Silicon Valley; Toronto; and Vancouver – are nodes in our growing global university system. Through this network, we expand opportunities for flexible, student-centered learning and collaborative, solutions-focused research.

Northeastern’s comprehensive array of undergraduate and graduate programs – -on-campus, online, and in hybrid formats – lead to degrees through the doctorate in nine colleges and schools. Among these, we offer more than 140 multi-discipline majors and degrees designed to prepare students for purposeful lives and careers.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s ( NNDM) vision is to disrupt electronics and mechanical manufacturingwith an environmentally friendly & economically efficientelectronics and precision additive manufacturing Industry 4.0 solution- transforming digital designs into functioning electronic and mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension’s strategy is driven by the application of deep learning based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension serves over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace & defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D and academia. The company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing.

For more information, please visitwww.nano-di.com.

Forward Looking Statements

NANO DIMENSION INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

