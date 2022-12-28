Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health") (NYSE: BHG), the technology enabled, value-driven healthcare company serving aging and underserved consumers with unmet clinical needs, today announced Mike Mikan, CEO and President, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in San Francisco, CA.

Bright Health’s presentation will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.brighthealthgroup.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx.

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available afterwards via Bright Health’s Investor Relations page at investors.brighthealthgroup.com.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group is a technology enabled, value-based healthcare company that organizes and operates networks of affiliate care providers to be successful at managing population risk. We focus on serving aging and underserved consumers that have unmet clinical needs through our Fully Aligned Care Model in Florida, Texas and California, some of the largest markets in healthcare where 26% of the U.S. aging population call home. We believe everyone should have access to personal, affordable, and high-quality healthcare. Our mission is to Make healthcare right. Together. For more information, visit www.brighthealthgroup.com.

