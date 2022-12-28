Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining digital engineering services that have enhanced the development and ongoing support of products at a growing number of enterprises.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Digital Engineering Services, scheduled to be released in April 2023. The report will cover companies offering services for product and service design, engineering, development, customer engagement and other functions.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

More companies are using digital engineering services as competitive pressures force them to develop and release new products more quickly and at lower cost. These requirements have increased the adoption of virtual prototyping to reduce risks in development, while digitization is changing every step of the value chain, from product inception to manufacturing, testing and aftermarket services.

“As technologies and customer needs change more quickly, enterprises need predictable and controllable product lifecycles,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Services enabling digital engineering transformation are making this possible.”

ISG has distributed surveys to approximately 60 providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the digital engineering services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants are:

Design and Development (Products, Services and Experiences), evaluating services for integrated hardware/software development and feature augmentation, including new data-driven methods and agile design, that yield faster innovation cycles and better products and customer experiences.

Integrated Customer/User Engagement,assessing providers of intelligent aftermarket services for product support through digital platforms. Important capabilities in this segment include providing AI-enabled customer service, remote field support with AR/VR technologies and self-service knowledge support.

Platforms and Applications Services, covering providers’ digital platform engineering capabilities, including business and technical design, orchestration, building new experiences and using microservices-based architectures.

Intelligent Operations, evaluating providers of services to make operations at greenfield and brownfield sites more connected and autonomous, reducing dependence on manual interventions and increasing efficiency.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global digital engineering services market and examine products and services available in the U.S. and Europe. ISG analysts Shirish Kulkarni, Tapati Bandopadhyay and Srinivasan PN will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure. Companies not listed as digital engineering services providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

