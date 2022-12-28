UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human+insight, today announced it has joined the Export Partner Hub by Google as a Customer Experience (CX) partner.

The Export Partner Hub by Google is designed to empower Google Ads clients’ export business by connecting them with trusted operational partners. It’s a one-stop-shop for all Google advertisers to explore and connect with bespoke international partners.

As a CX partner in the Hub, UserTesting helps companies gain valuable insight into what their customers want and why, understand their audiences, and validate business decisions before they are enacted.

“Human insights provide a competitive advantage for any company looking to innovate and grow, be it through new products, new positioning, new digital channels, or new markets,” said Rob Vandenberg, Head of Global Partnerships at UserTesting. “The Export Partner Hub by Google provides an opportunity for more companies around the globe to capitalize on the business advantages that anonymized and aggregated human insight at scale provides.”

As a video-first experience testing platform, UserTesting enables growing organizations to see and hear the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, prototypes, and brands. It helps mitigate the risk of entering new markets and provides greater visibility into the needs and challenges of consumers in those regions. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives (CxNs) that give companies access to global customer perspectives, and a vivid, first-person understanding of any experience, whether physical or digital, so that they can build for customer needs today, and tomorrow in any market they are targeting.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

